Is Lane Splitting Legal In Colorado In 2025?

On August 7, 2024, a new law came into effect in Colorado that allows motorcyclists to pass or overtake stopped cars in the same lane. Riding between cars or sharing lanes had been expressly illegal up to that point, a restriction that was enforceable by fines and points. With the new law, however, Colorado joins California, Arizona, Montana, Utah, and Minnesota in making some form of lane splitting legal. Other states, like Texas and Connecticut, have recently considered laws introduced that would allow it, the practice remains illegal in most areas of the U.S.

Lane splitting, or riding between moving vehicles, has long been practiced by motorcyclists. It's a convenient way for a motorcycle to overtake slow-moving vehicles when traffic makes it impossible to use the next lane over to pass. It can also help prevent a rider from getting rear-ended by other vehicles. So does this new law make lane splitting legal in Colorado? Nope — lane splitting is still prohibited. What the new law describes is actually lane filtering which is similar but distinct in some important ways.