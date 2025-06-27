Minnesota Prepares For Legal Lane Splitting

Why do motorcycles get special treatment? Why don't they wait their turn like the rest of us? For one thing, it's safer. If you're stopped in traffic and an inattentive driver bumps into the back of your car, it's a minor inconvenience that insurance will take care of. If you're on a motorcycle in that situation, you get squished between two cars and are going to have a bad time. If you're slowly moving between the lines of stopped cars, there is no way you'll get rear-ended.

There are still a lot of air-cooled motorcycles out there, from brappy dual-sports to fancy Harley-Davidsons. If they sit still idling for too long, the engines will overheat. Lane splitting helps prevent this, as even a little bit of airflow through the cooling fins helps keep the temperature down.

Of course, this means motorcycles get where they're going more quickly, sometimes in half the time through Los Angeles traffic. Believe it or not, getting the bikes out of the way also benefits everyone else stuck in traffic. The more motorcycles split through traffic, the less congestion there is for everyone else.

Finally, lane splitting is just fun. I've done it in Los Angeles, and it's the only way to get around, sometimes literally because the traffic is so bad. It's also a thrill to split right past a CHP cruiser with no consequences instead of getting a big ticket like I would elsewhere.