These Hot Wheels Cars Are Incredibly Rare, And Collectors Pay Big Money For Them

When Mattel introduced Hot Wheels back in 1968, the 1:64 die-cast cars were almost an instant hit. Using television to advertise the bright little cars with moving wheels to a wide audience likely helped launch these popular toys to success. The innovative metal cars were California-style mods of models that were big sellers in the late '60s and early '70s, making the original toys appealing to kids and adults alike.

Even today, car enthusiasts love collecting Hot Wheels models of their favorite cars, while children enjoy racing the fast cars on bright orange Hot Wheels tracks designed specifically for the toys. Over the years, Mattel has followed automotive trends, creating new cars and toys that align with current interests. The toy company also puts out limited-edition models and recreates beloved Hot Wheels cars from bygone eras. This, combined with the cars' low price point, has kept Hot Wheels one of the top-selling toys in Mattel's lineup for decades and made them a popular item to collect.

In fact, some rare Hot Wheels cars are actually worth big money to collectors, even going for more than the real car. So, whether you're a Hot Wheels collector yourself, a lover of all things related to cars, or just curious about how much someone would pay for a rare Hot Wheels car, you're in the right place. This is your guide to the incredibly rare Hot Wheels cars collectors pay big money for and what they're worth.