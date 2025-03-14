When To Use Neutral Gear In An Automatic Car (And How To Do It Right)

For most drivers, a vehicle's automatic transmission — the most common kind of transmission nowadays, more's the pity — has three settings: Drive, Park, and Reverse. Most automatic transmissions, however, can do much more than just go forward, go backwards, and stop your car from rolling into traffic. Some have lower gears you can shift into. Other, fancier transmissions have things like adjustable shift points or a hybrid "manumatic" clutchless shifting setting. And all of them, from the simplest old-school Turbo 350 to the most advanced modern auto, share the same useful setting: Neutral.

Putting a transmission in neutral essentially disconnects the engine from the driveline. In an automatic transmission, neutral sits between reverse and drive (remember PRNDL?) and acts as a buffer between them. See, you're not supposed to shift between reverse and drive while a vehicle is moving, as it's bad for the transmission. Thankfully, the big brains who originally designed automatic transmissions held just as dim a view of the average driver as I do, and so they put that little buffer in there just in case.

Neutral has a handful of knock-on positive uses as well. Throwing your car in neutral allows you to push it around, which is real handy if, say, your battery's dead and your car won't start or you break down in traffic. It's also useful in an emergency, such as in the rare case of a stuck accelerator or a catastrophic engine failure at speed. There are times, however, when you absolutely should not put your car in neutral or you risk damaging your transmission