Why Racing Games Are Lying Cheaters And How They Do It

There's a lot of anecdotal evidence that racing games cheat their human players. For example, on Steam's forum for Horizon Chase Turbo, one player writes:

"Why the heck NPC cars don't follow the same rules as the player? Yesterday I was trying to win a 1-v-1 race from the season, like, 30 times, but the effing AI car kept bumping me in the back REPEATEDLY and then just speeding ahead. WTH? If the player bumps someone in the back, they get pushed behind big time—but not the AI, oh no."

This is hardly a new complaint. Going all the way back to a 2010 post at The Escapist, another player writes:

"I don't think I've played a single racing game where I don't get the impression the AI is cheating in some fashion or other. Usually it's stuff like the other cars/karts/ships always following a perfect path and never falling off the course, to blatantly accelerating to catch up and pass you (Super Mario Kart). I was just reading a review of Forza 2, and it seems even a sim like that does it."

Cheating is part of the game for Mario Kart, but Adam Ismail of The Drive (and former Jalopnik writer extraordinaire) points us to a video of Sega GT, the original Xbox competitor to the PlayStation's Gran Turismo before the Forza franchise existed. Thanks to a data overlay of power multipliers for each car, we can see exactly how the game nerfs the front-runners and helps the backmarkers.