Thieves Steal Corvettes From Bowling Green Factory, Again
It may seem like we're recycling old headlines, but once again, thieves struck the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory where Chevy makes the Corvette, driving off with two of them. They knew what they were looking for, too. This time, the thieves made off with two examples of the 1,064-horsepower ZR1.
According to NewsChannel 5, the perpetrators gained entry to the Bowling Green parking lot by cutting a hole in the fence, just like the previous theft in March. Rather than drive the Corvettes out through the same hole, they drove straight out the main gate following a delivery truck. They hid out in a parking garage at Western Kentucky University, possibly to lay low until the heat was off. But a pair of ZR1s tends to catch the eye, and it eventually leading to a police chase. The cops stopped the white ZR1 quickly with spike strips, leading to a foot pursuit and the arrest of Daedrin Cook. He reportedly first evaded police, then approached them for help with charging his phone, leading to his arrest.
The second ZR1, in orange (a faster color than white), evaded police. Police later recovered it abandoned in Martin County, Indiana, about three hours away from Bowling Green, WBKO reports. Its driver has not been identified or found. Both Corvettes are reportedly undamaged, except for the tires on the white car that ran over spike strips.
Is there a connection?
According to NewsChannel 5, the Bowling Green police can't prove that the two Corvette heists are connected at this time, though they are still investigating. The men arrested for both heists are all from Detroit, a long way from Bowling Green, which may or may not be a coincidence. The methods used both times are similar. Video from NewsChannel 5 shows that the white ZR1's protective plastic covers for transit were removed, perhaps a lesson learned from the previous theft, where the covers were left on.
One question that no one seems to have asked is how thieves have been able to start up and drive away ten Corvettes from the factory between both heists. We recently reported that the Chevy Camaro ZL1 is the most stolen car in America, with other Camaro variants taking third place, thanks to a known vulnerability in the keyless entry system. Could the Corvette be subject to a similar vulnerability? Chevy has already made a software patch available to fix the issue in the Camaro. It would be reasonable to expect brand-new Corvettes to have it installed at the factory if they use a similar security system.
Speaking of security, what about the Bowling Green plant itself? How can thieves regularly cut through a fence and let themselves in and out, undetected? NewsChannel 5 footage shows a security vehicle patrolling the parking lots, so it's not like GM hasn't considered this. It could use a little something more, though.