Thieves Steal Corvettes From Bowling Green Factory, Again

It may seem like we're recycling old headlines, but once again, thieves struck the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory where Chevy makes the Corvette, driving off with two of them. They knew what they were looking for, too. This time, the thieves made off with two examples of the 1,064-horsepower ZR1.

According to NewsChannel 5, the perpetrators gained entry to the Bowling Green parking lot by cutting a hole in the fence, just like the previous theft in March. Rather than drive the Corvettes out through the same hole, they drove straight out the main gate following a delivery truck. They hid out in a parking garage at Western Kentucky University, possibly to lay low until the heat was off. But a pair of ZR1s tends to catch the eye, and it eventually leading to a police chase. The cops stopped the white ZR1 quickly with spike strips, leading to a foot pursuit and the arrest of Daedrin Cook. He reportedly first evaded police, then approached them for help with charging his phone, leading to his arrest.

The second ZR1, in orange (a faster color than white), evaded police. Police later recovered it abandoned in Martin County, Indiana, about three hours away from Bowling Green, WBKO reports. Its driver has not been identified or found. Both Corvettes are reportedly undamaged, except for the tires on the white car that ran over spike strips.