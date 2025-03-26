Brazen Kentucky Thieves Didn't Even Wait For Corvettes To Leave The Factory Before Stealing Them

Eight stolen Chevrolet Corvettes were recovered this week, according to Bowling Green Police. A somewhat disorganized auto theft ring targeted the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly plant where Corvettes have been built since 1981, making off with a grip of GM's greatest machines. According to WBKO News 13, the individuals were attempting to move the vehicles out of town when one of the thieves was apprehended. 21-year-old Deantae Walker of Westland, Mich. was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.

According to reports from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a concerned citizen called police because a new maroon Corvette was in the parking lot of an apartment complex and the woman immediately suspected the car as being stolen. The giveaway was that the 'Vette was still covered in all of the decals and coverings that the factory installs to protect the cars in transit. If you're going to do a crime, try not to make it super obvious, you know?

At the point the car had been spotted, GM hadn't even reported the vehicles as stolen yet, and didn't even know. WCSO got in touch with BGPD, and BGPD reached out to GM. It was then that Chevrolet conducted an inventory check and discovered a handful of missing Corvettes. A plant manager was called down to the scene to identify that the cars were indeed stolen from inventory.