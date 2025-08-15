Pilot Detained At A Chilean Military Base In Antarctica Finally Cuts Deal To Leave, All For Children's Cancer Research

20-year-old American pilot Ethan Guo has finally settled his legal dispute with the Chilean government, surrounding his time being effectively stranded on King George Island off the coast of Antarctica. He's been stuck there since June 28, when he was forced to land his Cessna at a Chilean military base after drifting off course. Chilean prosecutors alleged that this was no innocent example of getting lost, but an intentional attempt to skirt a variety of national and international laws regarding travel to the southernmost continent. He's now living on the base watched over by soldiers who don't speak much English. By the way, this is all for children's cancer research. It's pretty wild.

Guo has been flying a mission he calls the Flight Against Cancer for the past year. This is a fundraising effort inspired by his cousin, who was diagnosed in 2021. The plan was for Guo, who was 19 at the time that he began the trip, to "become the first person in history to fly solo to all seven continents in a small aircraft and raise $1 million for cancer research." The money would go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

That all sounds pretty nice! The trouble, it appears, stems from that "all seven continents" bit. Getting to Antarctica is notoriously tricky, especially in the hemisphere's winter months, when even emergency medical military flights can only barely make it through. Besides, flying to the farthest south is heavily regulated; you can't just pop over when you feel like it, even if you have your own plane. So if you've promised the internet that you're going to fly there, what are you to do?