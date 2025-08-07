New Zealand Air Force Pulls Off Daring Winter Rescue From Antarctica's McMurdo Station

Flying through brutal weather in the permanent night of an Antarctic winter, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) successfully rescued three personnel from America's McMurdo Station in the southernmost continent. In a statement, the New Zealand Defence Force said that one of the Americans needed urgent care and the other two required medical attention. There's been no word on what caused three people to need help simultaneously (America's Office of Polar Programs hasn't published any news at all since Donald Trump returned to office), but it sounds pretty serious. Their only hope was to be flown out in the harshest conditions imaginable. Kiwis may be flightless birds, but they pulled this one off.

While the C-130J Hercules and its crew in Christchurch were prepped and ready for the mission as early as Sunday, relentless weather meant the flight couldn't even be attempted until Tuesday, which must have been an eternity to the people in need. But even forecasting the weather is hard, since the conditions are extreme this time of year and change rapidly.

It's always hard to get to Antarctica, but this was something else. If something were to go wrong with the plane, there aren't even any airfields to bail out to past a certain point. This is a 20-hour round trip. The temperature at ground level at McMurdo dipped as low as -11 Fahrenheit on Tuesday, to say nothing of the temp at cruising altitude. There was no room for error.