What It Takes To Get To An Antarctic Research Station More Remote Than The International Space Station

You may think your commute is brutal, but what does it take to get to your job at the most remote place on Earth? It turns out, quite a lot. Wired recently recounted the trials and tribulations of researchers attempting to get to the most remote research base in Antartica, a place so far removed from other humans that the International Space Station, at an average of 250 miles above the Earth's surface, is often closer to civilization than the folks at Concordia.

Concordia is so remote that the European Space Agency sends people there to research what missions to other planets would be like. With the closest humans about 375 miles away at Russia's Vostok base it's even lonelier than a trip to low Earth orbit. You might have heard of McMurdo Station which is the largest human habitation on Antarctica. With a population of up to 1,100 people during the summer it is basically the continent's New York City. That population drops to about 200 during the cold, dark winter, with months of no sunlight and recorded temperatures as low as -58°F. There aren't many flights in or out during winter, though it is possible in an emergency.

McMurdo is the bustling metropolis of Antarctica when compared to Concordia. McMurdo's record low temperature is just an average Concordia day, and drops as low as -112°F. It's in the middle of an Antarctic desert and sits at an elevation of 10,600 feet. You won't find any wildlife here, as even bacteria have difficulty surviving.