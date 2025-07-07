What It Takes To Get To An Antarctic Research Station More Remote Than The International Space Station
You may think your commute is brutal, but what does it take to get to your job at the most remote place on Earth? It turns out, quite a lot. Wired recently recounted the trials and tribulations of researchers attempting to get to the most remote research base in Antartica, a place so far removed from other humans that the International Space Station, at an average of 250 miles above the Earth's surface, is often closer to civilization than the folks at Concordia.
Concordia is so remote that the European Space Agency sends people there to research what missions to other planets would be like. With the closest humans about 375 miles away at Russia's Vostok base it's even lonelier than a trip to low Earth orbit. You might have heard of McMurdo Station which is the largest human habitation on Antarctica. With a population of up to 1,100 people during the summer it is basically the continent's New York City. That population drops to about 200 during the cold, dark winter, with months of no sunlight and recorded temperatures as low as -58°F. There aren't many flights in or out during winter, though it is possible in an emergency.
McMurdo is the bustling metropolis of Antarctica when compared to Concordia. McMurdo's record low temperature is just an average Concordia day, and drops as low as -112°F. It's in the middle of an Antarctic desert and sits at an elevation of 10,600 feet. You won't find any wildlife here, as even bacteria have difficulty surviving.
Journey to the bottom of the world
Based on stories from ESA and Wired, the journey begins with a trip to New Zealand. This is already a long trip for anyone coming from the Americas or Europe. It is a strange place in itself, with parrots that rearrange traffic cones and railroad crossings in the middle of roundabouts. Make your way to Christchurch, then have your bags checked, not so much for human security as to make sure you're not bringing anything organic to Antarctica that isn't native to the continent. They also weigh your luggage, and paying extra for overweight bags is not an option.
If you're lucky, you might ride a commercial airliner to Antarctica. You may also end up on an LC-130H Skibird, which is basically a C-130 Hercules cargo plane with skis on its landing gear and other modifications for Antarctic use. That means a loud seven-hour trip on uncomfortable jump seats (trust me) with no bathroom.
Planes can only go to Concordia during the Antarctic summer so your next stop is at Mario Zucchelli station, a seasonal Italian outpost. Your layover could last from overnight to an entire week, depending on the highly unpredictable weather. Finally, you hop on a smaller plane such as a Bastler BT-67, which is a heavily modified DC-3 with modern turboprop engines. It's not pressurized, so bundle up for the cold. Fly another four hours, and finally, you land at Concordia station.
Are we there yet?
Your trip from civilization to Concordia may be over, but you're not ready to start working yet. The station consists of two 18-sided towers with a connecting tunnel between them. Your warm welcome to this cold place includes going inside, taking your vital signs, and then a few days of enforced rest. You've just ascended from sea level to 10,600 feet, so you need to acclimate to the thinner atmosphere. Air is even thinner at the poles, so Concordia feels more like 13,000 feet at more equatorial locations. In comparison, the summit of Pikes Peak, Colorado, is 14,115 feet. Anyone who has tried to climb a flight of stairs at this elevation knows it is no joke.
The dormitories are on the second floor of the left tower, also known as the "calm tower" because all the quiet activities take place here. It also includes the laboratories and a hospital. Yes, there's a hospital, because unlike McMurdo, there's no help available from the outside world for nine months per year. Take your time up the stairs and settle into your small room. It may be tiny, but that helps keep it warm when it's cold outside. Other living areas, like the living room, kitchen, gym, and video room, are in the right tower. This may be the world's most remote outpost, but it does have comfortable amenities for a long stay. You'll certainly need them.