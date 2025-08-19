Formula 1's Push For Carbon Net Zero Could Change More Than Just Racing

Sustainability can be a tough ask for manufacturers building a machine for a single purpose, but Formula 1's bosses are pushing constructors to save the world while going as fast as possible. In 2019, Formula 1 set a target to become carbon net zero by 2030, and the technicians across its teams and suppliers had already achieved half that goal by the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, with a 26 percent decline in carbon emissions.

The goal of being net zero carbon is not just in the design, development, and manufacturing of Formula 1 cars, but also in logistics, operations, and travel. While becoming carbon net zero could benefit the Formula 1 brand — which many detractors see as a waste of resources and a rich man's sport — the technology used by teams could, as is often the case, eventually trickle down to the road cars we drive.

For instance, beginning in 2026 all Formula 1 cars will run on an advanced sustainable fuel blend coupled with the new hybrid engine that will debut next year, technology that can be easily transferable to road cars. Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner also believed that the switch to such a fuel could pave the way to bring back V10 engines in F1, an idea which was ultimately rejected. Formula 1's feeder series, F2 and F3, have successfully run the aforementioned fuels, while former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has been a strong supporter of it.