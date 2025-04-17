F1 Pulls Plug On V10 Talk Distraction, Hybrids Will Continue If You Like It Or Not

The President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, threw a giant metaphorical Molotov cocktail into the F1 paddock and walked away while the teams were left to defend themselves from the flames. Back in February Sulayem pushed for the series to abandon its advanced hybrid turbocharged V6 engine regulations for the 2026 season in favor of a move back to V10s. With teams likely already having completed millions of dollars in development and testing of their new powertrains, suggesting an abrupt change in direction at the 11th hour does nothing but hurt the FIA's credibility as a sanctioning body. After a meeting of F1 engine suppliers (which would include Mercedes, Audi, Red Bull/Ford, Cadillac, Ferrari, and Honda) the V10 idea was resoundingly shot down. The plan to increase electric propulsion and reduce dependence on gasoline will move forward, as intended.

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes told Motorsport.com that this is the "right choice" for the future of the sport. "I think for us as a team, obviously, we're just happy it's clarified and it's now business as usual for 2026," Oakes continued. "I think there's been a little bit of a distraction the past few weeks with things being said just to know where we stood and keep continuing what we're doing." He went on to call the move "definitely the right choice."