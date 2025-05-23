Don't Panic, Humans: Auto Plants Are The Last Places Where Robots Will Steal Your Jobs

It's important to note that while robots have taken some jobs out of the hands of humans over the past 50 years, this transition has actually led to more human jobs, not fewer. The Centre for Economic Policy Research found that the addition of a single robotic worker to a factory increased human employment by 1.3 jobs.

In auto factories, the robots that are there are incredibly effective at precise welding and manipulation of heavy components. They suck at swiftly crawling around half-assembled vehicles while the line moves along, screwing in fiddly little parts, wrangling wiring harnesses, and generally executing a lot of detailed work that requires dexterity and flexibility. Humanoid robots are comforting to humans but they are still learning to dance without falling over, tend bar, and fold clothes.

I can remember when naysayers insisted we'd never watch videos on the internet, so I fully expect humanoid robots to someday become so sophisticated that we'll think they're just like us. But I have also followed the predictions made about self-driving cars. Forgive me if I think the robots taking over the car factories could requires us to wait a bit longer than expected.

When they do dominate, we might not be building personal cars much anymore. The robots will build the cars and drive the cars. In a depressing post-automotive future for enthusiasts, one could imagine mostly autonomous EVs, constructed from large, modular components, to move down the assembly line, with no need for human – or robot – hands to get involved. Former GM executive Bob Lutz has done just that. But for the next few decades, humans will find plenty to do when it comes to bolting together cars.