Why It's Worth Getting Worked Up Over Panel Gaps

Even if we can't put a finger on the specifics in every instance, we all tend to recognize quality. The human brain is designed to enjoy symmetry, as it speaks of organization, order, and good health. So when we gaze into the headlights of an angry-eyebrowed Buick Invicta, a four-eyed Cizeta V16T, or any other car with unbelievably cool headlights, we're also subconsciously noticing whether the hood is on straight or if the bumper meets the fender properly. If the gaps are different from one side of the vehicle to the other, it's vaguely unsettling.

Gap precision in cars is no mere cosmetic concern, however. Having the right clearance between panels lets doors open without scraping, and it keeps water from flowing into the cabin when rubber seals don't quite mate up properly.

Now, if you've heard that misaligned panels and odd gaps can keep crumple zones from doing their job in a severe impact, that's not really the case. I wondered about this, so I messaged the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), a name you might recognize when muscle car enthusiasts talk about SAE net vs. gross horsepower, and asked whether panel gaps affect crumple-zone performance. The answer: "It is more of a design 'shape' air-gap issue. Small variances between vehicles of the same model created during assembly would be far too insignificant." In other words, panel gaps have as much of an effect on a car's crumple zones as the paint color.

That being said, well-spaced panel gaps are a handy way to assess a used car's health. A large or tapering gap can tell a potential buyer that the car has been in an accident and received hasty or slapdash repair.