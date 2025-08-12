Tesla Diner Drops Most Menu Options And Cuts Hours Just Weeks After Opening, Surprising No One

The Tesla Diner opened its doors at 4:20 p.m. on July 21, and attendees almost immediately reported how miserable of an experience it was. From obscenely long lines to flying umbrellas that smacked guests on the forehead to sold-out items, the diner was an instant site of drama, and also the site of regular anti-Elon Musk protests. Now, as reported by Eater, the diner has dropped most of the initial items from the menu, and what was once touted as a 24-hour eatery now limits that privilege to Tesla and other EV owners charging their cars only between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. You all thought several other automakers would make a better diner than Tesla, and those predictions are looking more right each day.

As per Tesla's website, the menu has dwindled down to just a burger, three sandwiches, a hot dog, fries, a cup of chili, a slice of pecan pie, and drinks. The initial advertising for "all day breakfast" has also gone away, so breakfast is only available in the morning now. Other casualties include the so-called "Epic Bacon," the market salad, the veggie burger, the club sandwich, and the biscuits and gravy.