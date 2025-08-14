747-Sized Drone Flies For Three Days On Solar Power Alone

Aviation startup Skydweller Aero has successfully flown a drone with a bigger wingspan than a Boeing 747 for nearly three days straight — and then did it again. And it did it fueled by nothing but photons and electrons for the entire time. The company's stated goal is to eventually achieve "perpetual" flight, in which the drone would only have to land once it needs maintenance. Skydweller, indeed.

The recent tests were conducted by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), the drone's first potential customer. The Navy is interested in what a Skydweller could bring to its operations in Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which encompasses Mexico, Latin America, and all nearby waters. Loaded up with a variety of sensors, a Skydweller could sweep for piracy, drug trafficking, or any other illegal activity.

Of course, lots of drones and other aircraft already exist that can do that. Skydweller's party trick is its flight time, which is just outrageously good. For reference, the RQ-4 Global Hawk drone, which has a wingspan of 131 feet, can only fly for around 30 hours. The Skydweller's recent tests got as far as 74 hours, per Nola.com. That mostly has to do with how the two are refueled: where the Global Hawk has a turbofan engine that requires good old-fashioned jet fuel, the Skydweller is fully electric... and solar.