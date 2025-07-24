SpaceX Whines To The Feds About Another Company Flooding Orbit With Satellites

SpaceX's Starlink satellite megaconstellation offers a wireless internet connection to most of the planet, but it comes at a cost. Astronomers have criticized Elon Musk's private space company for blinding ground-based telescopes and interfering with radio observatories. With that in mind, SpaceX had the gall to send a letter complaining about the potential dangers of a competitor's satellites to the Federal Communications Commission earlier this week. AST SpaceMobile is aiming to launch its own satellite-based internet service that you can access directly from your phone.

In fairness, SpaceX may have a point. The satellites for AST SpaceMobile's proposed BlueBird constellation are the size of a tennis court. According to Gizmodo, the massive, reflective antenna-lined array would be visible to the naked eye from the ground. The metallic sheets would be brighter than most objects in the night sky, except for the Moon, Venus, Jupiter, and seven stars. Now, imagine 248 of these things streaking across the night sky. SpaceX is primarily concerned that the Texas-based manufacturer failed to conduct a basic risk assessment for maintaining a BlueBird satellite in orbit. The letter reads: