NASCAR Can't Ever Be A Serious Sport Until Its Superstar Drivers Stop Getting Embarrassed On Road Courses

Shane Van Gisbergen is making the rest of the NASCAR grid look like chumps. This weekend at Watkins Glen International the 36-year-old Kiwi absolutely obliterated the field to take his ninth road course victory since making the transition from Australian Supercars champion to Trackhouse Racing's full-time road course ringer. With four wins on the season, twice as many as current series points leader William Byron, SVG is locked in to the playoffs and theoretically eligible for the 2025 NASCAR Cup championship in his rookie season, something only six other drivers have ever done. OK, so he isn't quite up to speed yet when it comes to oval racing, but he's holding his own and learning with each passing race.

While many vocal NASCAR fans on social media are decrying road courses as anathema to the sport, the people running the game are learning the same lessons that IndyCar learned twenty years ago, ovals just don't have the same draw that they used to. Younger fans like road course racing, and as Formula 1's influence continues to grow in the U.S. market, NASCAR wants to catch some of that rising tide for itself. With six road and street courses on the calendar for 2025, Trackhouse knew that if it wanted to take some wins and keep sponsors happy, they needed a driver in the lineup who could deliver while turning left and right.

SVG's performance this weekend made something crystal clear, he's miles ahead of any other driver in NASCAR right now when it comes to road courses.