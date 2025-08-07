Talladega Nights 'Turned Our Sport Into A Joke,' Kyle Larson Claims, As If No One Made NASCAR Jokes Before The Movie Came Out

Ironically, as you can see in the video above, they got onto the subject of "Talladega Nights" when Edelman asked which movie was the best race movie of all time. Larson's answer was "Days of Thunder," the 1990 Tom Cruise film that's both finally getting a sequel and was also hated by NASCAR at the time. When the movie was released 35 years ago, Dale Earnhardt told Entertainment Weekly, "The words out of Tom Cruise's mouth to me were that this was going to be real, as real as racing is today. I just don't think they made it that way."

Earnhardt wasn't the only NASCAR driver who didn't like "Days of Thunder," either. In that same article, Alan Kulwicki said, "I don't think they did us justice. They portrayed us like we're running bumper cars." Apparently, the drivers and pit-crew members hated the movie so much, "top NASCAR officials, in closed-door meetings...urged them to keep their Thunder grumblings to themselves," presumably in an attempt to avoid tanking the movie they'd been such a big part of helping make.

Of course, Larson, who was born in 1992, wouldn't remember all of that, as he hadn't been born yet. He was also probably still pretty young the first time he saw "Days of Thunder" and just thought it was an awesome movie. On the other hand, he was in high school when "Talladega Nights" came out, so it makes sense that he'd be much more critical of the way it portrayed NASCAR.

On top of that, "Talladega Nights" is a comedy and therefore quotable in a way that "Days of Thunder" really isn't. That would probably have been fine on its own, but NASCAR fans also lean heavily conservative, and if there's one thing conservative comedy relies heavily on, it's repetition. There's even an entire subreddit dedicated to it. If you think you've heard too many "Talladega Nights" references at this point, imagine being a NASCAR driver listening to fan after fan repeat the same lines they've heard ten million times before. You'd probably start to resent the movie, too.