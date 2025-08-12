Trump Administration Forced To Resume $5 Billion EV Charger Funding After Losing 14-State Lawsuit

Despite shilling Tesla vehicles on the White House South Lawn for his on-again, off-again campaign financier, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn't like electric cars. The EV tax credit is knocking on heaven's door and the White House tried to freeze funds allocated for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The Trump administration resumed funding the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program on Monday after losing against 14 states on the matter. The new USDOT guidance that accompanied the resumption removes requirements that ensured underserved areas have access to public charging stations.

President Joe Biden signed $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021. The staggering figure was an investment in the country's future by ensuring that transportation and utilities infrastructure is modernized. The $5 billion set aside for EV charging infrastructure was intended to put a charger every 50 miles along major highways. According to TechCrunch, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the USDOT slashed the review process required for states to receive funding, including removing the requirement that "a certain percentage of the charging stations be built in rural, underserved, or disadvantaged communities."