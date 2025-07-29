Tesla Cybertruck Suspension Explodes In Owner's Driveway, Forum User Claims

It's valid to hate the Tesla Cybertruck because Elon Musk is a creep and because it was designed specifically to appeal to the kinds of dads who get kicked out of little league games for screaming at the umpire, but it's also just a bad truck. It's been recalled eight times so far, might snap its frame if you tow with it and was famously defeated by a regular old car wash. Now, one Tesla owner's forum user claims to have encountered a new issue with their Cybertruck — the truck's suspension exploding in their driveway.

According to Tesla Owners Online user DeanS, their Cybertruck was parked in the driveway at about 3 p.m. on a Saturday when they heard "a shotgun-like bang." When they looked outside, they reportedly saw "what looked like 'smoke' or dust" coming off their Cybertruck's bed. While the truck's battery hadn't suddenly burst into flames, they say diagnostics later showed the problem was with the passenger-side air suspension. Oops.

They then had the truck towed to a Tesla service center, where they were told "the damage was due to an 'outside influence' and not covered by warranty," leaving them with a $250 bill if they wanted the truck released. Sadly, they didn't say how much they expect it to cost to repair a blown air suspension where "the spring pushed itself through the [bed frame] and broke some hard components." Everything about that sentence sure sounds expensive, though. What a shame.

According to DeanS, they believe "[e]xtreme heat caused air to expand blowing the air suspension," since the Cybertruck "was literally sitting in [their] driveway, and had not been driven in 12+ hours." While they got some support for that theory, with one user calling it "a clear design error," others were quick to point out that air suspensions don't really explode on their own, at least under anything approaching normal conditions, even in Texas.