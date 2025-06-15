Air Shocks Vs. Air Bags: What's The Difference?

Most vehicles you see on the road are either going to be rocking coil springs or good old-fashioned leaf springs. These suspension systems perform perfectly fine for most people in typical driving situations, keeping the average day's ride comfortable across paved roads. The technology involved is pretty straightforward, too — when the car hits a bump, a big spring swallows the blow, and a shock absorber prevents the cabin from bouncing.

There are, however, some more elaborate suspension solutions out there. Maybe you want the last word in comfort, or maybe you want something that can adjust on the fly between soft, stiff, and heavy load. Perhaps you're looking to get low enough to scrape the ground, or high enough to tower over your no-longer peers, or bump back and forth as you choose. For all of these needs, your answer might just be air.

However, an air-based component can come in two forms, air shocks and air bags (the latter is often called air suspension). So what exactly are the differences between them, and how do they work?