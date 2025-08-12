Álex Palou's Fourth IndyCar Championship Was His Best So Far

In the closing laps of the 2025 Portland Grand Prix, Spaniard Álex Palou earned his fourth title in dramatic fashion while pushing, perhaps too far, for the race victory. It was races like this one that show exactly how Palou has earned his four titles in five seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing, with relentless drive and incredible talent. Once his only remaining title rival, McLaren's Patricio O'Ward, dropped several laps down with engine troubles, the world could have forgiven Palou for simply trundling around and securing his championship points score with a somewhat conservative top ten finish.

A DIVE BY PALOU! 😯@lundgaardoff fights back and gets back to P2. pic.twitter.com/Q5OiYBOmun — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 10, 2025

The DHL driver doesn't play that game, however, and he was flat out until the finish. A hard scrabble battle between himself and Christian Lundgaard ended with the yellow and red machine taking evasive action deep into the grass and jumping a short dirt berm to get back on track. Palou was within a second of race leader Will Power, and he wasn't going to go down without a fight. This was never going to end with a mid-tier strategy battle and a coast to the finish line. Palou wanted that race win, and if something had gone slightly differently in the way the top three caught traffic, or if a caution had been thrown, he might well have had it. He had fresher tires, he was lapping faster than the field in the closing minutes, and he had the desire.

The difference between a good driver and a four-time champion is to know when you can and can't take risks, and push for the win anyway.