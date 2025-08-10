Forget The Ford F-150, Buy This Green MazdaSpeed Protege SEMA Build Instead

As far as the build itself goes, you're looking at a 2002 Mazda Protege5 that Pro Design HotRods turned into a sport truck for the 2005 SEMA show. And it isn't just painted green. It's painted House of Kolor Limetime Green. Inside, the cabin is so mid-2000s SEMA, it hurts, but on the other hand, who couldn't use a little nostalgia these days? Also, I bet "American Idiot" sounds incredible coming out of that sound system. You know, because the band is Green Day, and the car is green? No other reason.

Sadly, I can't find a specific horsepower figure, however, one of the listing's images does say it has "an exhaust note that sounds as if it is emanating from something with twice as many cylinders and three times the displacement." So that's pretty neat. I don't know if I believe them, but you never know. Maybe they really did figure out how to make a turbocharged 2.0-liter Mazda four-cylinder sound like a 6.0-liter V8. Even with the NOS, though, don't expect this front-wheel-drive Protege to beat a lot of the latest EVs off the line. The early-to-mid 2000s was a different time, and even 300 hp was a lot of power back then.

Of course, this is a 20-year-old SEMA build, and SEMA builds aren't exactly known for their quality when they're new, so there's no telling how much work will need to be redone or what will need to be fixed. The seller does say it "is not in pristine show condition" and "is sold as is and needing some work" but promises "it could be restored to its show quality fairly easily." So at least there's that. It also isn't cheap, with a Buy It Now price of $28,900, but you could probably low-ball them and see what they say. I mean, what's the worst that could happen? You end up owning a sweet 2000s Mazda Protege truck? Oh no, that sounds terrible.

H/T: CarScoops