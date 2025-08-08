Trump Doesn't Understand Why People In Asia And Europe Don't Buy Our Trucks

I really don't think safety was the issue here. It's not like our trucks are that safe to begin with.

If Trump thinks these are the only hurdles American vehicles need to clear to be a hit in Europe, I fear he is deeply mistaken. Here's what one dealer told Reuters about attitudes toward American cars in Japan:

"American cars are designed for wide roads and freeway driving, so handling them on narrow Japanese streets can be tricky. It takes a bit of technique," said Yumihito Yasue, president of Johnan Jeep Petit in Tokyo, which imports and services vintage cars from the United States. His customers tend to be enthusiasts in their 50s and 60s who grew up seeing American cars on TV and in movies.

The market for American cars in Japan is minuscule. About 3.7 million new vehicles were sold on the island nation in 2024. Overall, foreign cars accounted for just 6% of new cars. Of those, just 570 were Chevys, 450 were Cadillacs and 120 were Dodges. Hell, Ford pulled out of the market altogether nearly 10 years ago. The demand just isn't there, and I'm fairly certain it never will be.

Things aren't much better in Europe, as Reuters explains: