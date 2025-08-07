Cops Ticket Two Truckers For Not Speaking English Following Trump's Executive Order

We sort of knew it would only be a matter of time before overzealous local cops enforced President Trump's June executive order that requires all truck drivers to speak English (something, mind you, that was already a law). Now, two truckers traveling through DeKalb County, Alabama, have been issued tickets for not speaking English. I'm shocked that something like this happened in Alabama. I'll tell you what.

The President and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, rather than stand up for his drivers, backed the officers. Mark Colson told 48 WAFF, "The English language proficiency standard has been there for a long time," adding that it was actually about "safety" and the ability to "read the rules of the road" and communicate with police and the general public. Of course, I'm fairly certain these truckers have no issue reading posted signs on the side of the road. After all, they were able to get their CDLs.

In fairness to Trump, the policy he reinforced had been on the books since the 1930s, but they were loosened under the Obama administration, curbing enforcement and lowering penalties. I don't know about you all, but it didn't seem like the roads got markedly more dangerous after this happened.