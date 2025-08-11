The Differences Between Centrifugal, Roots, And Twin-Screw Superchargers

Gearheads chase horsepower like it's a search for the Holy Grail. Anything and everything that can make a car go faster, we will try, including slapping an engine-driven air pump under the hood. Or, in the case of a Blower Bentley, mounting it in front of the radiator under the headlights. Heck, we'll supercharge a wheelbarrow if we can get away with it.

Superchargers and blowers are a brilliant solution for improving horsepower numbers without making vast internal changes to an engine. Assuming the rotating bits are strong enough to handle the added grunt, the fuel system can keep up, and the heads can support the added airflow, a supercharger is like a cheat code for extra vehicular violence. What's even more fun is there are multiple types of superchargers, each with their own quirks and pros/cons. Just as manufacturers have experimented with a breadth of engine types, from massive pushrod V8s to high-revving overhead cam V12s, so too are there different styles of air cramming power adder.

Whether you want a centrifugal, roots, or twin-screw supercharger depends on the torque curve you want, the efficiency you're looking for, packaging concerns, how much parasitic drag your engine can handle, and even the noise you prefer. Before digging into the differences between the various types, let's go over why superchargers work in the first place.