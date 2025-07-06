3 Surprising Factory Supercharged Cars You Might've Forgotten About

Perhaps the biggest downside to supercharging in the eyes of automakers is that it decreases fuel economy. At its simplest, a supercharger is basically a pulley-driven air pump that requires additional fuel to turn. Of course, the idea is that the provided boost will more than offset the energy expended in turning the supercharger.

However, turbochargers also increase horsepower by creating boost, but from spent exhaust gases and not via a direct drain on the engine. In the past, turbochargers had the disadvantage of delayed throttle response, or "turbo lag," which caused some early Porsche 911 Turbo drivers to find themselves suddenly traveling sideways when the turbo finally kicked in. But modern turbocharging has solved the issue of turbo lag by using multiple smaller turbos and other wizardry.

Today, many drivers of vehicles like the Ford Escape, Honda Accord, and Ram 1500 trucks with Hurricane engines might not even realize that there's a turbo living under the hood. While the pulley-driven blower isn't totally dead, it's definitely in hospice. However, a couple of decades ago, there were considerably more supercharged vehicles on the road, and we're betting that you've forgotten about at least a few of them.