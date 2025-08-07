Pastor Allegedly Rigged His Church's Corvette Charity Raffle

I know there are different gods for everyone, but I've got a feeling none of them would be chill with rigging a charity church raffle to get a C8 Corvette Convertible. Well, that's exactly what one pastor in Erie, Pennsylvania, allegedly did. Rev. Ross R. Miceli is accused of fabricating the name of the Corvette raffle winner, as well as the winners of other smaller prizes.

Now, the Erie County District Attorney's Office is investigating the St. Jude the Apostle Church Reverand, alleging that he rigged the Corvette raffle, tampered with its records and even committed theft, according to the Erie Times-News. Miceli admitted to moving money from the car raffle account to another account, claiming this other account — under the church's name — was interest-bearing. It wasn't just the Corvette raffle, though. He also reportedly made up some of the winners for $500 prizes that were offered. During an interview with detectives, the 42-year-old admitted to choosing the $500 winners who were all family friends or his favorite parishioners.