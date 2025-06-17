These Are The First Cars You'll Buy When You Win The Lottery

If there's one thing living in Los Angeles has taught me it's that manifestation is real, so last week I posited a fun question to our readers: When (not if) you inevitably win an ungodly amount of money in the lottery, what will be the first car you buy? This is fantasy-land, money-no-object stuff. Once that check clears and the deposit hits, what vehicle is getting delivered to your garage?

I said my first purchase would be a Bugatti Veyron that I would promptly have refinished in a two-tone purple color scheme that no customers originally got. You all submitted a ton of great answers, and I definitely don't have room for all of the best ones here, so I picked a handful of my favorites and some of the most out-of-the-box answers. Make sure to head to the original post to see what else people said, and head down into the comments with your suggestion if you missed it last week.