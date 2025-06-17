These Are The First Cars You'll Buy When You Win The Lottery
If there's one thing living in Los Angeles has taught me it's that manifestation is real, so last week I posited a fun question to our readers: When (not if) you inevitably win an ungodly amount of money in the lottery, what will be the first car you buy? This is fantasy-land, money-no-object stuff. Once that check clears and the deposit hits, what vehicle is getting delivered to your garage?
I said my first purchase would be a Bugatti Veyron that I would promptly have refinished in a two-tone purple color scheme that no customers originally got. You all submitted a ton of great answers, and I definitely don't have room for all of the best ones here, so I picked a handful of my favorites and some of the most out-of-the-box answers. Make sure to head to the original post to see what else people said, and head down into the comments with your suggestion if you missed it last week.
Alpine A110R
Alpine A110R : $360,000. Yes, for a four-banger.
Suggested by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
An excellent use of lottery funds.
London cab
An Austin FX4 taxi. I'm a sucker for British cars and there's nothing more British than a London cab.
Suggested by: Giantsgiants
I hope you hire someone to be your taxi driver.
Audi A6
A fresh-off-the-lot Audi A6.
Elegant! Comfortable! Subdued! Complete! The very example of rolling stealth wealth or whatever we're calling it this year. Everything you want in a modern luxury car minus the excess and exhibitionism.
Get this for the everyday and then I can start looking for a 330 GTS or something.
Suggested by: Patrick Frawley
An A6 wouldn't be my pick, but I get wanting something nice and normal. Could never be me, though. I want excess and exhibitionism.
Saleen S7 and cars you miss
I would immediately go pick up most likely a Purosangue, maybe a Cullinan if the Purosangue isn't comfortable enough. V12 SUV for maximum comfort and daily driving while giving me the enthusiast wow factor I'd love.
I can't resist so I'll go on – the next thing I'd look for would be much more specialized and driven a lot less – Saleen S7. I'm honestly not picky on the turbo models or not, though the couple exhaust videos I've heard with the turbo might make me lean that direction.
Lastly, I'd go get 3 of my former cars that I've always regretted giving up. '96 Accord (I had a sedan but it would be a coupe) in green with an H22 swap, manual transmission and some other mods. A bone stock 2006 or 2007 Accord 6-6 sedan in blue or silver (I had a K24/5MT silver 2006) and a 2001 Pathfinder SE 5MT (VQ35, real 4WD, I'd rebuild my exact one with a small lift and Xterra S/C wheels).
Suggested by: cintocrunch1
The S7 is an excellent answer. I'd also love to get the most perfect example of my first car as well, in my case a W123 300TD.
Pagoda SL
Just because I'm suddenly nouveau riche doesn't mean I will become gauche.
If I score big on the lottery, the kid will be buying himself a nice Pagoda-Roof Benz.
Suggested by: jrhmobile
I've driven both an original 300SL roadster and a Pagoda back-to-back, and while the W198 was absolutely perfect, the Pagoda was also divine, and maybe even more enjoyable in some ways. A perfect vehicle.
Monkee Mobile replica
Assuming it's DGAFA money, the choice is obvious.
There's a Monkee Mobile replica listed on Car Gurus for $300K.
That would be in my garage as soon as the check clears.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
This is the kind of big-brain thinking I was hoping for.
Icon Land Cruiser
Something I can live with and drive daily; something that's not going to scream "Hey, I've got money!!" to the masses; something that I can use year-round for summer and winter adventures as I live damn-near next to the Rocky Mountains and 12 hours from the Pacific Ocean. Something cool that is identifiable as cool, but not over-the-top.
My lottery win purchase is an Icon-Restored Land Cruiser FJ44.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Some sort of Icon build would be high up on my list, too.
Nissan Atlas fire truck
My rich person car would be... different. I want a JDM Nissan Atlas Fire Truck. I have wanted to get one of these and convert it into the ultimate MTB/paddlesports and camping gear hauler since I first learned they were a thing that could be bought in the US.
Would it stay fire-engine red? Oh yes. But the big pump would go, replaced by storage for bikes, the rack would hold my only real rich person extravagance (a stupidly expensive roof top tent) and I would enjoy showing up at trailheads with my same bike in this wee monster.
If you live in the midwest, driving 7 or 8 hours to go do something fun isn't unusual, so having a vehicle that could hold 4 people and their gear and look weird as f**k while doing it? Yes please.
Suggested by: Buckfiddious
Another perfect answer.
Mercury Marauder
2003/04 Mercury Marauder. There's one that pops up for sale every once in a while with insanely low mileage. This site did an article on it a few years ago. I would have the best Ford garage I could find do all the fluids, belts, hoses and seals, then slap a supercharger on it. Why? Because according to my kid brothers I've been old since 15.
Suggested by: Drg84
Dude, I get it. Marauders rule.
Citroën DS Chapron
Citroën DS Chapron. After that another 5 cars and 35 motorcycles, all on my regularly updated 'I won the lottery' list.
Suggested by: Kim Scholer
You're speakin' my language.
Maserati 3500 GT Vignale Spyder
1962 Maserati 3500 GT Vignale Spyder to go along with my new to me villa on the Italian Riviera.
Suggested by: F Johnson
Manifesting a whole vibe not just a car!
Childhood dream cars
Fully restore a 1989 black and white Subaru Loyale or 2010 Yellow VW Beetle. No greater indulgence than indulging your younger self who didn't have the money for it.
Suggested by: Terry McCarron
If I did the same, I'd be buying a first-gen Land Rover Discovery. I suppose when I win the lottery I'll be able to maintain one!