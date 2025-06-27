Antarctica's Iconic Ivan The Terra Bus Has Retired To New Zealand After 30 Years Of Service

After shuttling over 100,000 people over 30 years on the stretch between Antarctica's McMurdo Station and the neighboring airfield, the venerable Ivan the Terra Bus has finally retired. Made by the Canadian manufacturer Foremost to handle rugged, icy terrain, Ivan was able to power through even fierce blizzards without punching through the sea ice below him, despite his massive size and bulk. A beloved fixture of America's coastal station on the southernmost continent, Ivan was often a traveler's first sight after stepping off the plane in Antarctica.

Strangely enough, exactly where that traveler would step off depended on the sea ice itself. The airfield is carved out of that ice, normally near the actual shore a fifteen-minute drive away from McMurdo. However, if the ice wasn't stable, the airfield would be carved out at a second site an hour's ride away. It's one thing when you feel like the drive to the airport is taking forever, but it's another when the airport isn't where you left it.

Ivan wasn't alone in his shuttling duties. He was joined by a whole fleet of other heavy trucks, light trucks, and vans, over 100 in all, not even counting construction vehicles and snowmobiles. But over the years, with his signature red and white livery and his unforgettable name, Ivan became as much a citizen of McMurdo as any of the staff or scientists there. He will be missed.