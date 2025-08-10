Why Did Cartridge Oil Filters Replace Spin-Ons In New Cars?

Before we dive headfirst into the fascinating topic of oil filters, let's address the title of this article real quick. At first glance, it could be construed that we are of the mind that spin-on oil filters predate cartridge filters; in fact, the opposite is true. Cartridge filters are definitely an older technology that was displaced in many vehicles starting in the mid-20th century, when spin-on oil filters were invented. Cartridge filters never totally went away, though, and they're experiencing a huge resurgence at present.

Whether it's the cartridge or spin-on type, oil filters are one of the most important components of an engine, which is ironic since their cost is so modest; almost certainly less than $20 and possibly less than $5 if you're a dedicated Walmart shopper. Oil filters remove contaminants like flecks of carbon, dust, and tiny metallic particles that result from engine wear. That keeps your oil clean in the miles driven between oil changes, which are less frequent than ever in this age of superior oil technology. That said, there's a limit to the size of particles that a typical oil filter can remove without creating a restriction to oil flow. If you want finer filtration still, consider installing a bypass oil filter in addition to the factory full-flow filter.