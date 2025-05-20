Why Do Truck Owners Install Bypass Oil Filters, And Is It Worth You Doing?

Recently, Jalopnik discussed whether pre-filling your oil filter during do-it-yourself oil changes was still good advice or a relic from the past. Opinions in the comments section were firmly divided and we're expecting no less polarization with regard to the virtues of bypass oil filters. Let's dive in.

According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, most engine wear comes from particles 2 to 22 microns in size. For reference, a micron is one-millionth of one meter, and a medium grain of sand is approximately 250 microns. Standard oil filters are only capable of filtering down to about 20 microns, meaning that smaller particles like soot can pass through unfiltered.

It's understandable that primary oil filters need to be more free-flowing to continuously supply a high volume of oil and keep the engine's moving parts lubricated. But that also means that tiny particles remain trapped in your oil, where they can slowly wear away at surfaces like injectors, bearings, and cylinder walls.