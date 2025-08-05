Sean Duffy's NASA Order To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon Is A Lunar Land Grab

With the turmoil at NASA over severe budget cuts, it's easy to forget the space agency is trying to return astronauts to the Moon and get there before America's geopolitical rivals. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is expected to announce plans this week for NASA to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon, throwing down another gauntlet in a new space race against China and Russia. While NASA has explored powering a moon base with a reactor since 2018, the Trump administration is accelerating plans to draw a border on the lunar surface.

Duffy's directive orders NASA to prepare a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor for launch by 2030, according to Politico. It might seem like an absurd prospect, but it's a necessity for a permanent human presence on the lunar on the Moon. While the International Space Station relies on solar power, it's not a viable form of electricity generation for long-term stays at humanity's most exclusive campsite. A lunar day is 28 Earth days long. There are 14 days of relentless sunshine followed by 14 days of complete darkness. Nuclear power is the most effective way to generate electricity at night, 238,900 miles from the nearest coal mine.

The agency awarded three $5 million contracts back in 2022 to develop an initial design. Lockheed Martin, Westinghouse and IX were each tasked with designing a 40-kilowatt reactor with a 10-year service life that weighs less than 6.6 tons.