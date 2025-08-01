NASA Employees Now Subject To Random Searches As Agency Becomes AI-Fueled Police Mini-State

NASA announced earlier this week that it will start randomly searching employees and their vehicles. While the space agency stated that it's to ensure workplace safety, the measure seems to be out of fear that employees could engage in corporate espionage to secure new jobs before they're laid off. NASA is expected to reduce its headcount by 5,000 people after the Trump administration cut the agency's 2026 budget by 23%. The physical searches will supplement management's AI-powered digital surveillance of NASA's workforce.

The searches began on Wednesday, the same day that the memo was sent out, at NASA facilities including its headquarters in Washington, D.C. I wouldn't feel safer seeing that email hit my inbox. I'd be absolutely terrified. Keith Cowing, a former NASA astrobiologist, shared the internal memo about the invasive policy change on his blog, NASA Watch. The memo stated: