U.S. Blocking Countries From Hitching Ride With Rival Moon Base Project, China Claims

The current tensions between the United States and Russia have been described as a Second Cold War. The two feuding factions are now drawing lines in space. A top official in the China National Space Administration criticized the U.S. for interfering in its efforts to attract countries to plans for a base on the lunar surface. If the project sounds familiar, it's because NASA's Artemis program will also feature a moon base constructed with the assistance of several international partners.

The Chinese Lunar Exploration Program aims to land two taikonauts on the Moon by 2030. The CNSA isn't stopping there. The agency and Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, also announced plans in 2021 to build the International Lunar Research Station by 2035. However, there hasn't been a flood of countries seeking to join the ILRS project. Wu Weiren, the CLEP's chief designer, told Reuters: