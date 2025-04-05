Crikey, Ford Australia Just Released A Ranger Super Duty With A Snorkel And A 9,900-Pound Towing Capacity

Ford decided to produce a Ranger Super Duty because fleet operators told Ford they needed a compact truck with big capabilities, and many of those fleet operators need their trucks to handle demanding conditions. As such, the standard 4WD system has front and rear differential lockers, and a two-speed transfer case to endow it with low range for the really tough stuff. That front differential is a modified version of the Bronco Raptor's front diff, but it's been upgraded for enhanced load capacity. The truck's air box features an inbuilt water drain, and the fully sealed snorkel combines with the big tires and increased ground clearance to give the Ranger Super Duty super water fording capabilities, though no maximum depths are provided.

Just because it's a tough truck doesn't mean it has to be spartan. Ranger Super Duties come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it's available with a built-in onboard scale to weigh trailers and payload to prevent overloading. It features Trail Control for maintaining steady off-road speeds, and the Bronco's Trail Turn Assist to tighten its off-road tuning radius.

The Ranger Super Duty will be available in four configurations: Single Cab chassis, Super Cab chassis, Double Cab chassis, and Double Cab pickup. No prices have been announced yet, and neither have power outputs. Americans will have to settle with the Ranger Raptor's awesome capabilities, or go for the full-fat Super Duty models.