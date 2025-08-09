What ULEV, SULEV, And PZEV Mean, And Why They're On So Many Cars Now

Even with all the hubbub about California's emissions standards fading into the past, you're likely to see constant reminders for a while. That's because so many cars today are stickered, badged, or otherwise recognized with ULEV, SULEV, and PZEV certification — which comes from emissions guidelines originally set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

CARB was created in 1967 when Ronald Reagan was governor of California, which is kind of ironic considering he launched what some experts called an attack on the Environmental Protection Agency when he was president. Be that as it may, California had the nation's worst air pollution at the time, and CARB quickly went to work with a number of initiatives, including one aimed directly at smog-forming hydrocarbon emissions.

The modern version of the program kicked off in 2004 with a mandate that all cars sold in California by 2010 had to meet the board's requirements for a low-emissions vehicle (LEV). To be specific, these LEV II vehicles could release no more than 10 pounds of hydrocarbon emissions per 100,000 miles driven. This compares to a rate of 2,000 pounds per 100,000 miles for the typical car in 1965. Metrically speaking to match today's methods, the LEV II rules capped carbon monoxide emissions at 4.2 grams per mile driven. It kicked off an emissions limbo that lowered the bar for pollution from ULEVs to SULEVs to PZEVs to a whole different kind of EVs.