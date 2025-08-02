The Jet Electra 007 Was A Past Vision Of An Electric Future

The "Electra 007" badges on this 1980 Dodge Omni 024 aren't some misguided attempt to turn it into a poor man's James Bond car. However, the technology inside might have impressed Q himself, at least in 1980. This is a Jet Industries electric conversion of the Omni 024. It's not the first time we've seen one, but this example is in much better condition, and certainly more original than the modified Lemons racer. Best of all, this one can be yours, thanks to Mecum Auctions.

Details of this particular car's history are sparse, but we can fill in some blanks. During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Jet Industries converted approximately 1,400 vehicles to electric power, including Ford and Subaru models as well as Chrysler products. According to Autoweek, Jet was one of four companies given government grants to push the limits of EV technology at the time. The U.S. was coming out of an energy crisis, and electric cars were one way to free us from Big Oil. Sound familiar?