Huawei Patents Solid-State Battery That Would Let You Road Trip From Miami To Maine On A Single Charge

Allegedly, given a big enough charger, Huawei says it could charge the battery in about five minutes, too. That would require an absolutely absurd amount of power, but it isn't like companies in China aren't working on that, too. BYD has already shown off a Megawatt charger that's capable of adding 250 miles of range in about five minutes. Early versions would also likely cost a small fortune, though, and it's also hard to see how practical Megawatt charging would be in the remote areas where people might actually use it.

But while BYD does actually plan to build at least some of those Megawatt chargers, don't be surprised if Huawei's 1,800-mile solid-state battery ends up being more of a tech demonstration than anything else. Instead, it seems much more likely that the batteries that will ultimately make their way into production cars will be smaller and therefore lighter. A battery that's a third the size of the 1,800-mile battery would still offer more than enough range for a road trip while also drastically reducing weight.

Considering how heavy EV batteries are — the battery in the Hummer EV weighs nearly 3,000 pounds — if there's one thing EVs need, it's less weight. So while Huawei's 1,800-mile battery is still theoretical for now, it's still cool to see battery tech advancing to the point where, in a few years, we may see long-range EVs that weigh about the same as gas-powered cars. At least in other countries outside the U.S., since Republicans have decided they'd rather just turn us into a technological backwater.