These Are The Car Opinions Our Readers Say They Were Most Wrong About

As enthusiasts, we love to think we're right about everything all the time, but unfortunately, that isn't possible. It happens. It's fine. Of course, it would be great to never be wrong, but part of being a mature adult is changing your mind when you learn you were wrong about something. Maybe you thought Henrik Fisker had finally done it this time and were convinced the Fisker Ocean was on its way to being a huge hit. Maybe you thought other countries would pay Trump's tariffs on the cars they sell here. No one can be right 100% of the time.

Since we can't always be right about everything, it's also healthy to talk about the things we initially got wrong. So on Wednesday, we asked you what car opinion you were most wrong about. And what do you know, there were a lot of things that you believe you got wrong. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.