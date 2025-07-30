What Car Opinion Were You The Most Wrong About?

It would be great to always be right about everything, but not all of us can be Bradley Brownell. Some of us make mistakes, are occasionally misinformed and, every now and then, get things wrong. In fact, while it may be hard to believe, even I occasionally get things wrong. The good thing is, you can always correct your mistake and admit you were wrong, which makes you right again and therefore superior to those who have yet to realize the error of their ways.

For example, when I first heard Hyundai was working on an EV with fake shifting, I called it "incredibly unnecessary." I mean, why would you intentionally make an EV worse just to make it drive more like a gas car? EVs are already always in the correct gear, but you're going to the trouble of developing a feature that lies? It sounded ridiculous. Then I drove the Ioniq 5 N for the first time, and as it turns out, that Albert Biermann guy might know a thing or two about building cars that are fun to drive.

Sure, the fake DCT is fake, and I can't imagine I'd want to use it every day, but it also legitimately makes the Ioniq 5 N more fun to drive. Plus, it makes it makes track driving easier, since it allows you to focus on which "gear" you're in instead of constantly checking your speed to make sure you don't enter a corner too fast. Faced with new facts, I was forced to change my mind and cross my fingers that Mr. Biermann would forgive me for doubting him.