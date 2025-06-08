How Long Should You Leave Your Car Running After A Jump Start?

Well, shoot. Your car battery went dead. Fortunately, a knight of the road came by and gave you a jump, so now the engine's back on again. That means your alternator is on, too, which should be charging the battery, right? So how long do you need to sit there while it does?

Unfortunately, it's not like the old days anymore, when all an alternator did was charge the battery and run the lights. These days the alternator also needs to handle all the electrics in the vehicle, from the air conditioning to the power windows to the infotainment display to the radars and — on some cars — even the digital dashboard. It's got a lot to do, in other words, leaving precious little capacity left over for actually charging the battery.

In fact, if the engine is idling, the alternator is basically not charging the battery at all. To increase its amp output, you'll need to increase the engine's RPMs. That is, you have to drive the car, not just leave it parked.