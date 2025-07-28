The Ferrari V8 Motorcycle That Shouldn't Exist But Absolutely Does
There's a certain kind of person who looks at a Ferrari V8 and thinks, "Yeah, that belongs in a motorcycle." We've seen it before — but Max Hazan's latest creation might be the most refined version yet: a cafe-racer-esque custom that feels more Art Basel installation than everyday motorcycle. Built by the bespoke metalsmith and namesake at Hazan Motorworks, this monster is the kind of mechanical sculpture that makes Ducati owners clutch their desmodromics in fear.
The centerpiece of the build is a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter quad-cam V8 pulled from a Ferrari F355 — an engine better known for being accompanied by gated shifters rather than being balanced on two wheels. Hazan didn't just shoehorn it into a frame and call it a day, either. He built nearly everything else from scratch. Weighing in at about 590 pounds, with 237 of those coming from the engine alone. That makes it lighter than most new Harleys — despite having many more cylinders. The bike also runs a custom exhaust from SC Project, which equates to what I would think the Tasmanian Devil to sounds like. The whole thing is closer to an internal combustion performative art piece but yet still usable as a motorcycle.
Built by hand, with no plans or encores
Max Hazan's work has always toed the line between motorcycle and sculpture — so it's no surprise Anthony Bourdain once dropped in for a look around his shop. Most builders start with blueprints or CAD files. Hazan? He sketches a one-to-one outline and gets to work. No render, no mockup, no safety net. Just instinct, feel, and a TIG welder.
To fit the sheer bulk of the Ferrari V8, Hazan skipped the traditional frame entirely. Instead, components bolt directly to the engine and transmission. The bike features a custom ECU, in-house–formed carbon bodywork, and a gas tank that doubles as a structural member. This isn't some Orange County Choppers bolt-on special.
The result is less a motorcycle and more a shrine to V8 Italian combustion, filtered through Hazan's signature silhouette. Sure, people have built big motor bikes before; some even Ferrari-powered. But few of them look this tight, this intentional, or this rideable. As for the price? We don't know — and Hazan doesn't do repeats. So the better question is: what engine do you think Max should build into a bike next?