The Ferrari V8 Motorcycle That Shouldn't Exist But Absolutely Does

There's a certain kind of person who looks at a Ferrari V8 and thinks, "Yeah, that belongs in a motorcycle." We've seen it before — but Max Hazan's latest creation might be the most refined version yet: a cafe-racer-esque custom that feels more Art Basel installation than everyday motorcycle. Built by the bespoke metalsmith and namesake at Hazan Motorworks, this monster is the kind of mechanical sculpture that makes Ducati owners clutch their desmodromics in fear.

The centerpiece of the build is a 400-horsepower 3.5-liter quad-cam V8 pulled from a Ferrari F355 — an engine better known for being accompanied by gated shifters rather than being balanced on two wheels. Hazan didn't just shoehorn it into a frame and call it a day, either. He built nearly everything else from scratch. Weighing in at about 590 pounds, with 237 of those coming from the engine alone. That makes it lighter than most new Harleys — despite having many more cylinders. The bike also runs a custom exhaust from SC Project, which equates to what I would think the Tasmanian Devil to sounds like. The whole thing is closer to an internal combustion performative art piece but yet still usable as a motorcycle.