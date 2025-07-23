Which Cheap Red Compact Pickup Would You Buy?

So you need a new pickup, you need it to be small, and you need it cheap — and, if at all possible, red. Well, dear reader, I have the deal for you. Deals, in fact, because I found you two compact two-door pickups with five-speed manual gearboxes in your favorite color. With $5,000 sitting in your pocket, though, which one would you rather take?

In the red corner, we have a diesel-powered 1981 Volkswagen Caddy on white mesh wheels. In the other, even redder corner, we have the worst-named vehicle of all time — a 1988 Jeep Comanche Eliminator, with an indestructible inline-6 and some gaudy chrome wheels. The Volkswagen has some rust starting to show, but it costs just $4,000 to the Jeep's five grand. The Jeep has mismatched paint and missing badges, but looks stunningly clean inside. Both cars have weird aftermarket headlights. Which one would you pick?