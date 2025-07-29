This Lifted Plymouth Volare With Rally Lights And A CB Antenna Is The Ultimate Adventure Wagon

What's your dream adventure vehicle? A Sprinter van with room to sleep in, or a lifted Ram Promaster that also serves as a remote-work office? Are you, instead, more the type to take a Colorado ZR2 into places no vehicle that big should be able to go? Well, not to decry your personal tastes, but you're wrong. None of those are the best adventure vehicle, because this $7,000 Plymouth Volare exists.

Does this Volare have matching paint? No. Is it rust-free? Absolutely not. Do its massive off-road tires fit within its fenders? Only barely. While you'll be terrified of scraping your $300,000 vanlife dream build on any rock or stick along a trail, this Plymouth will push through anything without looking noticeably worse for wear. It has patina, the kind you can't paint on, and bashing it on some low branches will only make it better. You don't want an immaculate off-roader to venture forth into parts unknown, you want this.