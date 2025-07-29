This Lifted Plymouth Volare With Rally Lights And A CB Antenna Is The Ultimate Adventure Wagon
What's your dream adventure vehicle? A Sprinter van with room to sleep in, or a lifted Ram Promaster that also serves as a remote-work office? Are you, instead, more the type to take a Colorado ZR2 into places no vehicle that big should be able to go? Well, not to decry your personal tastes, but you're wrong. None of those are the best adventure vehicle, because this $7,000 Plymouth Volare exists.
Does this Volare have matching paint? No. Is it rust-free? Absolutely not. Do its massive off-road tires fit within its fenders? Only barely. While you'll be terrified of scraping your $300,000 vanlife dream build on any rock or stick along a trail, this Plymouth will push through anything without looking noticeably worse for wear. It has patina, the kind you can't paint on, and bashing it on some low branches will only make it better. You don't want an immaculate off-roader to venture forth into parts unknown, you want this.
Whip with a whip
The seller claims this Volare is the same model used in "Fantasy Island," a show I had not heard of until this listing because it went off the air 12 years before I was born. It means nothing to me, but the Plymouth as it stands here means something indeed. Look at those rally lights! The roof rack! The combination spare tire carrier and fuel canister holder on the rear! Not only does this wagon have a CB whip on the back, but it's color-coded to the green vinyl interior with its two bench seats. Sure, that interior doesn't show signs of an actual CB radio present, but maybe it's hidden. Even if not, that can always be added in.
This Plymouth station wagon may not have fancy Multimatic dampers or four-wheel torque vectoring, but you don't need those. Most of us will go further in a car we're not concerned about scratching than a truck with all the technical capability in the world, and this Volare has that lovable patina plus a bit of capability of its own. I can't picture a better four-wheeled adventure vehicle for $7,000.