Do You Need A Prerunner Shopping Cart? Because I Found A Prerunner Shopping Cart

Reader, do you need more whimsy in your life? Are you all work and no play, Jack well on his way to becoming a dull boy? Well, allow me to introduce some much-needed excitement into your life. This is a shopping kart with a drag car's seat, off-road tires, long-travel suspension, and only the finest of Harbor Freight engines directly behind the driver. It's a vehicle that's almost certainly good at absolutely nothing, and you need it desperately.

Most ATVs and UTVs aren't made of shopping carts, because shopping carts aren't exactly famed for their torsional rigidity. Most go-karts are built for asphalt, not dirt. This beauty bucks all of those conventions, because it's not made for practicality or lap records. It's made because the parts exist, because the dimensions more or less work out, and because it could be made. That's the attitude that brought us to the Moon, and you'll feel like you're over it once you slip behind the wheel of this shopping cart.