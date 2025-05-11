How To Protect Your Car's Transmission When Towing

Unless you're that guy hauling a semi trailer with a regular Chevy Silverado, towing shouldn't damage your vehicle when done correctly and within proper weight limitations. That said, pulling a heavy load is an additional strain on your vehicle's components, and in particular, the transmission. Getting a new transmission, or having one rebuilt, can easily come with a multi-thousand dollar price tag, so you'll want to take precautions to protect that pricey gearbox from premature wear while towing.

For the purposes of this article, we'll stick to discussing automatic transmissions. To be sure, manuals are great for towing and can outperform their automatic counterparts in certain situations, but the reality is that manual transmissions are just so scarce in new cars and trucks sold in the United States.

Our first step toward transmission longevity is a bit of a controversial one: whether or not you should use overdrive gear(s) when towing. When I was younger, towing in overdrive was widely accepted as a no-go, both anecdotally and in vehicles' owner's manuals. Nowadays, using overdrive while towing to lower engine RPM and improve fuel economy on the highway is more widely accepted – though you'll still want to use it cautiously. For example, disable overdrive when in traffic, climbing hills, or in other circumstances where your transmission excessively hunts between gears. Ditto for downhill scenarios where engine braking is helpful. Better still, some trucks and SUVs come equipped with a tow/haul mode that will optimize transmission settings for you automatically.