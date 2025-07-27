How To Fix The Rattle On A Loose Tow Hitch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Driving with a trailer in tow can be stressful under the best circumstances. For example, worrying over how to protect your vehicle's transmission when towing and whether it's safe to use cruise control while towing. And God forbid that you have to back up with a trailer attached. The last thing you need is an annoying rattling sound coming from the hitch connection.

That rattle is frequently caused by the drawbar (a.k.a. the ball mount) — the removable oblong piece with the hitch ball attached — being loose in the hitch's receiver. The hitch receiver is the part attached to your car or truck through which you insert the hitch pin to lock the drawbar in place. Of course, the drawbar can't fit too snugly since it's intended to be removable when not in use or exchanged for a drawbar with a different diameter hitch ball mounted for a different trailer, like going from 2-inch to 2 5/16-inch.

Because of the relaxed fit between these two components, drivers and passengers alike may be irritated by a series of rattles, bangs, or creaks audible inside the vehicle's cabin. And by the way, a loose hitch fitting that rattles isn't only confined to ball mounts for towing trailers. It's also a pitfall of hitch-mounted accessories like cargo carriers and bicycle racks. Fortunately, the aftermarket has developed several clever solutions to prevent your tow hitch from rattling. Depending on your DIY chops, there are also some tried-and-true homebrew fixes.