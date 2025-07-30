Firefighters Rescue Cat Stuck In Cadillac Engine Bay

"Did you know we don't just rescue cats out of trees?" the Callisburg, Texas, Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. This particular feline didn't scramble for the brambles, rather she managed to get stuck under the hood of a Cadillac Escalade, not exactly her natural habitat. Firefighter Justin Friddell and Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Kundrock responded to the urgent call, despite being neither auto mechanics nor veterinarians.

The cat, named Limpy (perhaps indicating that this was not the first time she'd been in trouble), had stuck her head through a small hole in the right front fender bracket. Although cats can generally get through tight spaces as long as their heads fit, this was not the case in the Cadillac. The firefighters assessed the situation and determined that the fender would need to be partially removed to get her out. Captain Jimmy McMains brought some tools, and they got to work. Once the Cadillac's fender was loose and hanging off the side of the car, firefighters removed Limpy, unharmed from her ordeal.